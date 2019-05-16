Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) Position Lifted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.19. 214,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,192. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $113.83.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) Position Lifted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/vanguard-dividend-appreciation-etf-vig-position-lifted-by-stratos-wealth-partners-ltd.html.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.