Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $110.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $113.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) Holdings Cut by Bank Hapoalim BM” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/vanguard-dividend-appreciation-etf-vig-holdings-cut-by-bank-hapoalim-bm.html.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.