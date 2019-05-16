ValuEngine Upgrades Mohawk Industries (MHK) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mohawk Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 price objective on Mohawk Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.98 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.53.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded up $4.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.77. 43,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,362. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $109.35 and a 52-week high of $228.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $301,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,421,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,927,000 after acquiring an additional 29,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,771,000 after acquiring an additional 223,512 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,867,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,381,000 after acquiring an additional 402,710 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,158,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,301,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,130,000 after acquiring an additional 36,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

