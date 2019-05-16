ValuEngine Lowers Wynn Resorts (WYNN) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WYNN. BidaskClub lowered Wynn Resorts from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Nomura cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $125.25 on Monday. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $197.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.76.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Wynn Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 45.87%.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 425 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $50,158.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,680.0% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.