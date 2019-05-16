ValuEngine Lowers Morgan Stanley (MS) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC set a $48.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.24.

MS opened at $44.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $55.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.03%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,166,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.57 per share, with a total value of $332,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,185,243.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,069,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 115,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 21,173 shares in the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,088,000 after buying an additional 43,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

