ValuEngine Lowers Francesca’s (FRAN) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Francesca’s stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. Francesca’s has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Get Francesca's alerts:

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.31 million for the quarter. Francesca’s had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%.

In related news, major shareholder Cross River Capital Management bought 208,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.59 per share, with a total value of $123,081.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have bought a total of 224,320 shares of company stock worth $132,963 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRAN. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Francesca’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,009,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Francesca’s by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,706,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,813 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management purchased a new position in Francesca’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $988,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Francesca’s by 1,561.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,175,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,383 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Francesca’s by 209.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 920,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 623,630 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Francesca’s Company Profile

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. The company's apparel products comprise dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Francesca's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Francesca's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.