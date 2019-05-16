ValuEngine Lowers Cooper-Standard (CPS) to Sell

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Cooper-Standard from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NYSE:CPS traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.35. 126,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cooper-Standard has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.77. The company has a market cap of $867.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Cooper-Standard had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cooper-Standard will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan P. Banas purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,964.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sharon Wenzl sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $31,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,830.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,296,000 after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 912,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 326,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 100,523 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,548,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

