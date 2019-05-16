ValuEngine Downgrades Boyd Gaming (BYD) to Sell

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Shares of BYD opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.09.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $827.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian A. Larson sold 62,579 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $1,838,571.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 100,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $2,941,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,390,430.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,579 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,971 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,594,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,261,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,219,000 after acquiring an additional 252,056 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 158,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

