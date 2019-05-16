Upland Software (UPLD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.44

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.44 and last traded at $49.86, with a volume of 47161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.31.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPLD shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Upland Software from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 8.77% and a positive return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upland Software Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 41,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $1,711,514.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,576,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 28,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $1,135,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 509,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,506,692.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,431 shares of company stock worth $3,359,128 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,131,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,759,000 after purchasing an additional 26,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 750,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,245,000 after purchasing an additional 55,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,245,000 after purchasing an additional 55,637 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 706,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,205,000 after purchasing an additional 395,418 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 438,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,554,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

