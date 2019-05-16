United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Director Sells $11,079,880.13 in Stock

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Director Michael Kneeland sold 84,431 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $11,079,880.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,258,192.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Kneeland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 19th, Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of United Rentals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $3,981,900.00.

Shares of URI stock opened at $128.67 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.28 and a twelve month high of $175.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The construction company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.52% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on URI. OTR Global lowered United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.91.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

