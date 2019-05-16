Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Shares Bought by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,476 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,811 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,016,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. BB&T Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 125,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

In other news, EVP Rhonda S. Ferguson sold 11,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,009,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,425,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $248,413.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,090,689.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,667 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,729 over the last three months. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific stock opened at $173.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $121.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $128.08 and a 52-week high of $180.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 150,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

