Udg Healthcare (UDG) Lifted to Hold at Numis Securities

Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Numis Securities to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UDG. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Udg Healthcare to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 770 ($10.06) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 884 ($11.55) price objective on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 780.57 ($10.20).

UDG stock opened at GBX 658.50 ($8.60) on Thursday. Udg Healthcare has a one year low of GBX 545 ($7.12) and a one year high of GBX 950.50 ($12.42). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 439.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.53.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

