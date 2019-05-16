UBS Group Analysts Give Lanxess (LXS) a €53.00 Price Target

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €61.67 ($71.71).

Get Lanxess alerts:

Shares of LXS opened at €47.25 ($54.94) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.99, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.03. Lanxess has a 52-week low of €39.47 ($45.90) and a 52-week high of €72.60 ($84.42).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.