Uber Technologies (UBER) Shares Up 7.7%

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) shares shot up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.96 and last traded at $39.96. 44,172,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 104,109,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.10.

Several research firms have commented on UBER. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company.

About Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with riders and eaters worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

