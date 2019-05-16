Twilio (TWLO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $144.62

Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $144.62 and last traded at $143.52, with a volume of 309195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $135.45.

A number of analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price target on Twilio from $121.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Twilio from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.36.

Get Twilio alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of -177.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.40). Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $2,705,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 25,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $2,938,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,847 shares of company stock worth $15,583,124. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,532,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,589 shares during the period. Deer VIII & Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $198,899,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,956,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,624 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $86,056,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $123,478,000. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Twilio (TWLO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $144.62” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/twilio-twlo-reaches-new-1-year-high-at-144-62.html.

Twilio Company Profile (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.