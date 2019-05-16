Tuttle Tactical Management Takes $2.03 Million Position in Intel Co. (INTC)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 332,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $45.62 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $209.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. Intel had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $26,588.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,704.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $63,703.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,320 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,843. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

