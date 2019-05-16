Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $6.61 Million Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JLL. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,328.6% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 62.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15,162.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,344,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,303,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $178.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.83.

Shares of NYSE JLL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,547. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 1-year low of $119.79 and a 1-year high of $174.42.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Jones Lang LaSalle’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Jones Lang LaSalle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.69%.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

