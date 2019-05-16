TransferCoin Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One TransferCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Livecoin and Upbit. In the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. TransferCoin has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $48,546.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00027297 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 7,681,232 coins. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

