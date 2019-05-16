TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Analysts expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to announce $1.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the highest is $1.62 billion. TransDigm Group posted sales of $980.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year sales of $5.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.62 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.48. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 50.29% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (up previously from $460.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.64.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.89, for a total value of $7,975,881.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jorge Valladares sold 5,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.99, for a total value of $2,184,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $31,178,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

TDG traded down $3.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $464.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,243. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $307.36 and a twelve month high of $489.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

