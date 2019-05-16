TransAlta (TAC) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TAC. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised TransAlta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised TransAlta to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

TAC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.57. The stock had a trading volume of 259,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,580. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TransAlta has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $7.61.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $487.41 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 8.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 15.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 521,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 33.1% during the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 30,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. 49.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

