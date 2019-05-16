Traders Purchase High Volume of T-Mobile Us Call Options (TMUS)

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 36,088 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,387% compared to the average volume of 1,451 call options.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $75.38. 4,946,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,750. T-Mobile Us has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $77.13. The stock has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.15.

In other news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 4,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $350,682.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 543,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,982,709.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $3,040,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,598,516.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.72% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

