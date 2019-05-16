Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.69 per share for the quarter.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.67 billion.

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$73.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$65.56 and a 12-month high of C$80.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.36%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.17.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

