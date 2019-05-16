Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 65,854 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 73.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,854 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $21,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 370.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 412.0% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $136,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,820.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Voelker sold 3,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.48, for a total transaction of $479,530.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,831 shares of company stock valued at $18,933,275. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SWK. Longbow Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.13.

Shares of SWK traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.41 and a fifty-two week high of $155.22.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

