Tivity Health Inc (TVTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TVTY. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tivity Health to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Friday, February 1st.

In related news, Director Sara Finley acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Karro acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $47,966.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,471.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 185,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 21,371 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 730.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,155,000 after acquiring an additional 608,766 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 859,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,089,000 after acquiring an additional 280,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,901. The company has a market cap of $875.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.39 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

