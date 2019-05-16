ThyssenKrupp (TKA) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. HSBC set a €12.20 ($14.19) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €19.76 ($22.98).

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

Shares of TKA stock opened at €12.73 ($14.80) on Monday. ThyssenKrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.