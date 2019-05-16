Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 6,235 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSM. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 354,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,272,000 after buying an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Large Cap Core Plus alerts:

Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $69.92. 13,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $71.32.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 6,235 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/thoroughbred-financial-services-llc-sells-6235-shares-of-proshares-large-cap-core-plus-csm.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.