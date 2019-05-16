THL Credit (TCRD) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TCRD. National Securities lowered their price objective on shares of THL Credit from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of THL Credit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Shares of TCRD opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. THL Credit has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.15.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that THL Credit will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCRD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of THL Credit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of THL Credit by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 394,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 76,793 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of THL Credit by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 956,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 199,223 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of THL Credit by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 766,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 151,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of THL Credit by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 319,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. 36.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THL Credit

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

