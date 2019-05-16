TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TherapeuticsMD has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 159.71% and a negative net margin of 907.71%. The company had revenue of $3.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. TherapeuticsMD’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, Director Jules A. Musing sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $100,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 163.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

