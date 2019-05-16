The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Holdings Boosted by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 93.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,122 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of The West lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 64,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 25.5% in the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 748,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,060,000 after buying an additional 151,947 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 32.9% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 55.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 887,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,582,000 after buying an additional 316,330 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 13.0% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 22,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.95.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 23,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,118,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,099.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Francisco Crespo sold 16,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $804,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $49.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $41.54 and a twelve month high of $50.84. The company has a market cap of $204.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.53.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Holdings Boosted by KAMES CAPITAL plc” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/the-coca-cola-co-ko-holdings-boosted-by-kames-capital-plc.html.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.