TenX (PAY) Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One TenX token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00003438 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Bit-Z, Kucoin and COSS. TenX has a market cap of $31.26 million and $2.26 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar.

TenX Token Profile

TenX was first traded on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,347,861 tokens. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, Kucoin, Neraex, BigONE, HitBTC, COSS, Huobi, BitBay, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Cobinhood, LATOKEN, Vebitcoin, Kyber Network, Bithumb, Upbit, Bit-Z, Coinrail, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

