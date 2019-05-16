TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (TCEHY) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.80

Press coverage about TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR earned a news impact score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted TENCENT HOLDING/ADR’s score:

Get TENCENT HOLDING/ADR alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $360.00) on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Friday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

Shares of TCEHY opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $442.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $54.84.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/tencent-holding-adr-tcehy-receives-daily-news-sentiment-score-of-0-80.html.

About TENCENT HOLDING/ADR

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.