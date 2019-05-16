Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.
Tekla World Healthcare Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years.
THW opened at $12.35 on Thursday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $14.20.
Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile
Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.
