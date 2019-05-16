TAG Immobilien (TEG) Given a €23.50 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €20.12 ($23.40) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAG Immobilien has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €21.33 ($24.80).

ETR:TEG opened at €20.60 ($23.95) on Monday. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €17.65 ($20.52) and a 12-month high of €22.48 ($26.14). The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.15.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

