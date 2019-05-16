Switch (SWCH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “

SWCH has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Switch from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.45.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $12.20. 6,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,049. Switch has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 136.11, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $107.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that Switch will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0294 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other Switch news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $3,126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Scott Russell Gragson sold 104,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $1,154,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 554,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,921,819. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 56.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Switch in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Switch by 328.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Switch in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

