SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (ESGD)

SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 163.6% during the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $63.16 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44.

