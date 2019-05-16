SunTrust Banks Comments on Kimco Realty Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.56.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 39.40%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.24%.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 16,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $301,253.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,887.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard B. Saltzman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $101,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,607,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,007 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 630,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 40,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,850,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,770,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,281,000 after purchasing an additional 482,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,216,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,837,000 after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

