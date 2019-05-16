Summit Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 6.5% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,631.3% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,727. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $46.25 and a 52-week high of $57.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

