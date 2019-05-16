Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Invests $12.93 Million in Semtech Co. (SMTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 253,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,928,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 3,725.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

NASDAQ SMTC traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,396. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $41.28 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.48 million. Semtech had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMTC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.03 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.09.

In other Semtech news, Director James T. Lindstrom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $59,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,887,939.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,614 shares of company stock worth $6,667,466. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Invests $12.93 Million in Semtech Co. (SMTC)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/sumitomo-mitsui-asset-management-company-ltd-invests-12-93-million-in-semtech-co-smtc.html.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.