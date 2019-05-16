SUEZ/ADR Announces Annual Dividend of $0.26 (SZEVY)

SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.258 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.
Shares of SUEZ/ADR stock remained flat at $$6.95 during trading on Thursday. 15,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,461. SUEZ/ADR has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $7.71.
A number of brokerages have commented on SZEVY. ValuEngine raised shares of SUEZ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SUEZ/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SUEZ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SUEZ/ADR from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of SUEZ/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
SUEZ/ADR Company Profile
Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; and waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.
