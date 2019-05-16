Strs Ohio Reduces Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 70.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,431,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,380,000 after buying an additional 983,117 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 793,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,829,000 after buying an additional 381,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,846,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 619.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after buying an additional 238,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 950,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,512,000 after purchasing an additional 223,258 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

NYSE:SITE opened at $66.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 1.14. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $417.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.91 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Pascal Convers sold 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $621,465.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,750 shares in the company, valued at $621,465. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ross Anker sold 16,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $1,001,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,317.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,525 shares of company stock worth $2,157,551. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SITE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.10.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/strs-ohio-reduces-position-in-siteone-landscape-supply-inc-site.html.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.