Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 112 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.34 on Thursday, hitting $182.51. 418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,824. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $190.49.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

