Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,218 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 478 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 536 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $62.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

WARNING: “Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (COP)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/strategic-wealth-advisors-group-llc-has-1-42-million-holdings-in-conocophillips-cop.html.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.