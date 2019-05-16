Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 173,481 Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ)

Stevens Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173,481 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 62,027,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,421,000 after buying an additional 262,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,661,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,932 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,617,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,132 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,594,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,599,000 after purchasing an additional 176,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,630,000 after purchasing an additional 48,160 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUZ. Zacks Investment Research raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $11.00 price target on Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. Cousins Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

