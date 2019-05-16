Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (ATO)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

ATO opened at $101.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.35 and a 12 month high of $104.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.25.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (ATO)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/stephens-inc-ar-boosts-holdings-in-atmos-energy-co-ato.html.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.