SteepCoin Trading Up 30.1% Over Last 7 Days (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, SouthXchange and Graviex. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded 30.1% higher against the US dollar. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $43,133.00 and $33.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000196 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Infinipay (IFP) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en . SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, SouthXchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

