State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $15.50 Million Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $15,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 9,363.1% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,667,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,836,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,896,000 after acquiring an additional 928,749 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $59,216,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $58,717,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 308.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 606,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,962,000 after acquiring an additional 457,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW opened at $94.98 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $73.41 and a one year high of $97.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $740.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.98%.

In other news, CEO Donald E. Brandt sold 30,001 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $2,785,592.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,221,878.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,420 shares of company stock valued at $4,895,239 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Wolfe Research lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 price objective on Pinnacle West Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.91.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

