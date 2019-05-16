SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Position Decreased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,636,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 211,760 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies comprises about 1.6% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $231,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,743,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,446,000 after buying an additional 558,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,575,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,830,000 after purchasing an additional 176,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,487,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,199,000 after purchasing an additional 124,435 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,679,000 after purchasing an additional 963,878 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,936,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,465,000 after purchasing an additional 77,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 157,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $9,357,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,569 over the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SSNC stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.96 and a twelve month high of $67.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 17.19%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Position Decreased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/ssc-technologies-holdings-inc-ssnc-position-decreased-by-frontier-capital-management-co-llc.html.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.