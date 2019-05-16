Sprint Corp (S) CTO John Saw Sells 62,444 Shares

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) CTO John Saw sold 62,444 shares of Sprint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $372,166.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,090,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,972.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:S traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.01. 930,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,109,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 601.50 and a beta of 0.47. Sprint Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprint Corp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sprint by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,868,623 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,302,000 after acquiring an additional 220,660 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Sprint by 187.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 330,120 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 215,400 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprint in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprint in the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sprint by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on S shares. ValuEngine lowered Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Sprint in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Sprint in a research report on Sunday. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Sprint in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Sprint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.57 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.71.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

