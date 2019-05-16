Spire Healthcare Group (SPI) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 127 ($1.66) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 163 ($2.13) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 128.75 ($1.68).

LON SPI opened at GBX 121 ($1.58) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.44. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of GBX 96.15 ($1.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 259.20 ($3.39). The firm has a market cap of $485.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

