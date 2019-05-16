SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) by 588.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,277 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,987,000. Providence First Trust Co lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 104,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,568,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,263,000.

NYSEARCA SPLB opened at $27.19 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $27.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.0974 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

